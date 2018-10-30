× More victims step forward accusing at-risk youth leader of sex abuse

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A live-in, group home leader, in charge of overseeing at-risk-youth in Jefferson County, has been charged with sexually abusing at five boys under his care.

FOX31 reported last month on the arrest of 55-year-old William Wayne Sexton.

He was hired by the non-profit Savio House and contracted and paid by the Colorado Department of Human Services for overseeing a residential treatment center called “Bridgeway.”

Public records show Savio House agreed to provide secure homes for teenage juveniles with criminal histories, but who were going to school and had jobs.

Savio House reportedly hired Sexton four years ago, and despite a number of complaints to state regulators about Sexton’s inappropriate sexual behavior, Savio House allowed him to remain in charge of Bridgeway.

In September, Sexton was officially accused of molesting two teenagers under his care, but on Tuesday the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office revealed in court that Sexton’s victim list had grown.

Because there are now allegedly at least five victims, a judge raised Sexton’s bail from $5,000 to $100,000.

Sexton faces at least nine charges ranging from Sexual Assault on a Child in a Position of Trust: Pattern of Abuse, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Unlawful Sexual Contact.

FOX31 acquired Sexton’s booking sheet at the Jefferson County jail. It shows he carries tattoos on his arm, which are the same names as three of his alleged victims.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 17.