Little libraries spread love of learning in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. -- Some of the youngest members of the Aurora community are spreading their love of learning.

Students at Aurora Frontier P8 are designing some little libraries to bring that excitement to others.

The painted library stands are for readers of all ages - the idea behind it is to take a book with a little promise to leave a book next time.

Students came up with the idea to bring their affinity for literature to people of all ages.

"We came up with the idea that education is really, really important so we wanted to start with reading and what was better than reading books and giving free books to children?" said 8th grader Camri Dixon.

The student council came up with the idea and art students are lending their creative eye to designing the little libraries. Over a dozen book stands will be placed throughout Aurora city parks.