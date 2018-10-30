× ‘I love you bro:’ Broncos players react to Demaryius Thomas trade

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the news broke that Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had been traded to the Houston Texans, Broncos players wasted no time sharing their thoughts on social media.

The Broncos traded Thomas on Tuesday in exchange for a fourth and seventh round draft pick. Thomas and the Texans will be at Broncos Stadium to face the Broncos on Sunday.

Von Miller was among the first to react to the news.

“These last 8 years have been incredible,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “I love you bro. I’m hurt, no doubt. I can’t be too hurt because every chance I got to tell you I love you, did just that.”

“From our time together off the field, to our time on it. You are a brother to me, and ‘Blood couldn’t make us any closer’ LOVE ETERNALLY!”

@DemaryiusT ima cry in the car… 😢 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) October 30, 2018

Miller and Thomas were back-to-back Broncos first round draft picks in 2010 and 2011 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers in 2016.

“To my brother, Good luck to you. I’m excited for this new journey God has you on,” linebacker Brandon Marshall wrote in an Instagram post. “I always got your back, and I’m glad you got mine.”

Marshall and Thomas were the only two Broncos players to stay in the tunnel during the national anthem in the 2018 season opener.

Emmanuel Sanders said he was brought to tears by the news. The two have created quite the wide receiver duo over the past few seasons.

“This one brought me to tears. 5 years my brotha we gave the city all we had,” Sanders wrote. “You know the love runs deep between us. Our ties are bigger than football, this is a life bid. La familia.”

This one brought me to tears. 5 years my brotha we gave the city all we had. You know the love runs deep between us. Our ties are bigger than football, this is a life bid. La familia. Love you @DemaryiusT — #Htown got a real one! #THUNDERandLIGHTNING pic.twitter.com/JouTxMrvUY — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) October 30, 2018

Kicker Brandon McManus called the news a “sad sad day in Denver” adding that he is thankful for his friendship with Thomas.

Sad sad day in Denver. Truly am thankful for my friendship with @DemaryiusT over the past 5 years. Gonna miss you man. Much love #SuperBowl50Champs — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) October 30, 2018

Other players also shared their sadness and wished Thomas the best of luck in the future.

I’ve got to play football and be friends with DT for almost 5 years now, and words can’t describe how great of a person and player he is. I will miss you @DemaryiusT good luck brother. pic.twitter.com/jbJXb7qDCN — Matt Paradis (@two_dice) October 30, 2018

@DemaryiusT gonna miss you my brother kill it out there — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 30, 2018

😪 — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) October 30, 2018

@DemaryiusT my dawg! Ima miss talking life and cars with you bruv..eat in H-Town! — Zachariah Kerr (@ZachKerr92) October 30, 2018

One of The coolest Vets I done met since I came into this league! You gone definitely be missed big bro🙏🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/YAB2YoaBJl — Jamal Carter Sr. (@Jamal_Carter6) October 30, 2018