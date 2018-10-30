Golden retriever who saved owner from being bit by rattlesnake awarded ‘Dog of the Year’

PHOENIX — A golden retriever who saved his owner from being bit by a rattlesnake in Arizona earlier this year was recognized with an award at this year’s Steamy Awards.

Todd the dog was awarded the Milk-Bone Dog of the Year at the 8th annual Streamy Awards earlier this month. Colorado Olympic silver medalist and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy presented the award to Todd and his owner Paula Godwin.

It was the first time the award was handed out.

Todd was 6 months old when Godwin almost stepped on a rattlesnake while hiking in July. Todd jumped into harm’s way to protect Godwin and was bitten in the face in the process.

The Steamy Awards honors the best in online video and the creators behind it.