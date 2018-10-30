Coffman and Crow sprinting to the finish in competitive race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- It is a race that will potentially set a new record nationwide for campaign spending.

The 6th Congressional District in Colorado has always been a battle -- and this year is no different.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Coffman battling for his political future against Democrat Jason Crow.

Coffman is no stranger to tight races. Every two years Coffman has been in a difficult fight -- Hickenlooper, Obama, and Clinton -- all won his district in years he has also won.

This year feels different.

The New York Times had Crow up 11 over Coffman earlier this fall. Coffman's campaign has polling suggesting a much closer race.

"In 2014 I was up by two and we won by nine, in 2016 I was up by one and won by eight so I have always dramatically out performed the polls," Coffman said at a campaign office Tuesday.

That belief is what is keeping Team Coffman going even in the face of national republican groups pulling out. The NRCC and Congressional Leadership Fund both pulled out of scheduled commericials. Coffman doesn't seem to be taking it personally.

"This is a very expensive media market and they have a lot of individuals who are in trouble," Coffman added.

Across town in Aurora - Jason Crow had the headset on making phone calls.

There are a lot of smiles right now within Crow's campaign -- and perhaps for good reason.

"We live in a very different world Joe than we did in prior cycles," Crow told FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George, speaking to the polls.

That said Crow said he isn't taking anything for granted -- respecting Coffman's past ability to win close races.

"I never underestimate anybody that I am up against," Crow said.

What is Crow's final days strategy? Reiterate the claim that has appeared in TV commercials throughout the election -- that Coffman has voted with Trump 96 percent of the time.

Coffman for his part says that statistic is inherently unfair -- emphasizing he stood up to the President on big issues like health care.

That said when St. George asked Coffman if he regretted any votes Coffman said "No, of course not."