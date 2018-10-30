Aurora police search for suspect accused of robbing 6 convenience stores at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police are searching for a man who they say has robbed at least six convenience stores at gun point in recent weeks.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s. Police said he is about 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Surveillance photos from Aurora police show the robberies in progress - one photo even shows the suspect holding a person in front of him with his gun over their shoulder.

Aurora police have not released any information on where the robberies took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 303-739-1833 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-921-7867.