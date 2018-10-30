× Arapahoe County deputy arrested for sexual assault on a child in Pueblo County

DENVER — An Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Pueblo County for three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in position of trust during the weekend, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Beck, 51, is a non-certified deputy serving in the detention facility. He has been placed on leave without pay according to an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“I am disgusted by the nature of these charges,” said Sheriff Dave Walcher. “Should the allegations prove to be true, his actions have not only forever impacted the lives of the victims; they have also cast a shadow on the great work our staff does every day in service to our community.”

Beck has worked for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. A spokesperson sai at no time during his employment did he have any interaction with juveniles.

Arapahoe County said it would not release any other information while the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office conducts its investigation.