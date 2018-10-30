A snowy night ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will continue to develop in bands as we head into the evening hours Tuesday. It will fall through the night. We expect the snow to end from north to south during the morning hours Wednesday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day carries from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Roads will be dry early given that we've been in the 70s the last three days. So, melting will last until after sunset.

We expect accumulation of an inch or two in the city with less to the north & east of downtown. You could find a few slick spots in the city early on Wednesday.

Snow accumulations will be deeper to the south and west of downtown Denver. These areas are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for adverse driving conditions due to slick roads expected very late Tuesday night into early on Wednesday.

The morning drive will be slow in those areas, so allow extra time. Snow totals will range from 3-5" possible south of the city heading toward places like Castle Rock and Monument. Snow totals could be higher in the foothills west of Denver with measurements from 4-7" possible.

Halloween: We are expecting the falling snow to be over and dry conditions will greet the kids. Some places will have snow on the ground. However, it will be chilly to cold with readings near 40 degrees at 5 p.m. to the middle 30s by 9 p.m.

