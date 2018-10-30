× 3 siblings killed, another child seriously injured while waiting for Indiana school bus

ROCHESTER, Ind. — State Police say three children were struck and killed by a pickup truck in northern Indiana as they were about to board a school bus.

Sgt. Tony Slocum says four children were preparing to board a Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. bus about 7 a.m. Tuesday when they were hit by the pickup truck on a two-lane road near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Slocum says three of the children died at the scene and the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The three students who were killed were from the same family, according to Indiana State Police. The fourth is not related.

The children killed were 6-year-old twin boys and a 9-year-old girl. The boy taken to Fort Wayne is 11 years old. That boy suffered many broken bones.

Slocum calls the accident a “terrible tragedy.”

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, is cooperating with police. The bus arm was out when the crash happened, police say.