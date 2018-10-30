× 2018 Denver Go Red Luncheon

The American Heart Association will its annual Go Red For Women Luncheon and Heart Healthy Expo from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 2nd at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver, CO 80202.

The annual event is dedicated to educating women about heart diseases and stroke, the number one and number five killers of women. Attendees will spend the afternoon learning about heart health through an engaging program featuring the inspirational story of stroke survivor Mandy Banks. The program will also include a series of HEARTalks focusing on the event theme, “Many hearts, one community – together, we can save lives.” After the program, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more at the interactive Heart Healthy Expo.