Truth Check: More misleading claims against Polis and 1999 police incident

DENVER -- The Truth Check team continues to look at the candidates and their commercials in the 2018 midterms. We research every advertisement that claims something to determine if the candidates are actually telling the truth.

The latest Truth Check involves an attack on Rep. Jared Polis, the Democratic nominee for Colorado governor.

The commercial is from a PAC, Colorado Citizens for Truth. The PAC was only established on Oct. 9. It is so new, donors haven't been revealed yet. However, its mission on the Secretary of State's website is "to oppose Jared Polis."

CLAIM #1

KDVR confirms Jared Polis was involved in an altercation with an employee

Exact quote in ad: "KDVR confirms Jared Polis was involved in an altercation with an employee."

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: Journalists do not like becoming the story. We especially do not like it when our reports are taken out of context.

The commercial sites this Oct. 15th Truth Check in which we said "It is true Polis was involved in an altercation with his female employee Ms. Hughes on June 22, 1999."

The problem?

The commercial completely leaves out the fact the woman Polis was involved in an altercation with was convicted of stealing from Polis and that the district attorney ruled that Polis did nothing wrong. The Truth Check team believes it is misleading to omit that fact.

CLAIM #2

Polis had a restraining order against him and that he changed his name 11 months later to Polis.

Exact quote in ad: "Fact-checkers found the court granted a temporary restraining order against him and that he changed his name 11 months later from Schutz to Polis. That's the truth - he can't be our Governor. "

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: The name-change claim is again based off of our Oct. 15th Truth Check.

We did say "It is true Polis changed his name 11 months after the event from Jared Schutz to Jared Polis."

But we immediately said "to suggest it was because of this incident is an attempt to connect dots that do not factually exist. Polis has repeatedly said he changed his name to honor his mother's maiden name."

The restraining order was also debunked. It is true Polis was served a temporary restraining order. However, the Boulder district attorney, after reviewing records, said during the initial hearing no evidence was presented to suggest the restraining order needed to be kept in place.

The Boulder DA emphasized "temporary restraining orders are almost universally granted until a hearing takes place."