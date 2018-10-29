Thousands of troops could head to border to stop migrant caravan

WASHINGTON — Three U.S. officials say the number of military troops deployed to the southern border in support of the Customs and Border Patrol could be in the thousands.

The Wall Street Journal reported the planned deployment was likely to be much higher than officials had disclosed late last week when preliminary figures of 800 to 1,000 were cited.

The Journal reported the Pentagon plans to deploy 5,000 troops, mainly military police and engineers.

The troops are expected to perform a wide variety of functions such as transporting supplies for the Border Patrol, but not engage directly with migrants seeking to cross the border from Mexico, officials said.

On Monday, President Donald Trump escalated his threats against a migrant caravan traveling to the U.S. border, labeling the effort an “invasion” and declaring the “Military is waiting for you.”

Trump tweeted about the caravan of several thousand Central American migrants moving through Mexico, saying no one will be admitted “unless you go through the legal process.”

Trump also said the group includes “Gang Members and some very bad people.”

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

The president has stepped up his focus on immigration in the days leading up to the midterm elections.