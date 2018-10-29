Son of murdered immigrant encouraging people to vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- For several hours a day Diamond Kobylinski crisscrosses Colorado Springs.

Diamond Kobylinski says "I’m just going around knocking on doors helping them to remember to vote."

The 18-year-old works for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

Kobylinski consider canvassing to be a calling.

He says his father was an undocumented immigrant from Honduras who was murdered after being deported to his homeland which is why the images of immigrants marching to US Border break his heart.

While knocking on doors, Kobylinski says, “It’s a scary thing cause I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if they are going to make it."

Encouraging people to vote is how he deals with missing a father that disappeared he was just two years old.

Kobylinski’s work is paying off.

Julianna De La Rosa said, “I actually wasn’t going to vote this year. I hadn’t voted in the last two years but now I decided to vote, because of his visit."

At the De La Rosa home – Mission Accomplished.

Perseverance and patience is paying off for Kobylinski.

He tells FOX31 he still has hundreds of doors to knock on before Election Day.