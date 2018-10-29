Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern Pizza for Halloween Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Papa Murphy's jack-o-lantern pizza is back which is also known as the jack-o!

Premium pepperoni creates the face and smile, with two olive eyes. All you have to do is pop it in your oven at 425 degrees and then dinner is made. A large only costs $9. You can place your order ahead of time by either calling your local papa Murphy`s location or ordering online. To find the closest papa murphy`s near you, or to order online, visit papamurphys.com. You can also sign up for the Papa Murphy`s text club, by texting the word `circle` to 90421. new members will receive a free cookie dough!