Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern Pizza for Halloween Fun

Posted 11:18 am, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, October 29, 2018

Papa Murphy's  jack-o-lantern pizza is back which is also known as the jack-o!
Premium pepperoni creates the face and smile, with two olive eyes. All you have to do is pop it in your oven at 425 degrees and then dinner is made.  A large only costs $9.  You can place your order ahead of time by either calling your local papa Murphy`s location or ordering online. To find the closest papa murphy`s near you, or to order online, visit papamurphys.com. You can also sign up for the Papa Murphy`s text club, by texting the word `circle` to 90421. new members will receive a free cookie dough!

 

 

