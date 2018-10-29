× Lakewood man pleads guilty to attempted murder of mother

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Lakewood man pleaded guilty last week to attempted second-degree murder after attacking his elderly mother earlier this year, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

James Navarro, 37, is facing 10 to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 10.

In February, the Lakewood Police Department was called to the 1300 block of Zephyr Street on a report of an assault.

Officers found 70-year-old Ruth Navarro with injuries to her face. She said her son, who also lived at the house, had attacked her.

Before the attack, James Navarro had threatened and harassed his mother, prosecutors said. She was afraid and left the house to get away from him.

James Navarro followed his mother out to the street where he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the face, prosecutors said.

A passerby came to the woman’s aid and let her use his phone to call 911.

Ruth Navarro told investigators that she had been strangled and that she suffered a broken orbital bone, broken elbow and had a tooth knocked out.

After attacking his mother, prosecutors said James Navarro was seen by a passerby threatening, punching and harassing a man in a wheelchair at a bus stop at West Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The passerby stopped the attack and drove to a police substation. James Navarro was found a few blocks away and arrested.