Here's how teal pumpkins help kids with food allergies on Halloween

For most kids Halloween is about costumes and candy, but kids with allergies have fewer options and the holiday can be a tricky time for them and their parents.

Since 2014, the non-profit group Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has asked parents and kids find people offering allergy-friendly alternatives by placing a teal pumpkin on their doorstep.

Thousands of people, including many in the Denver metro area, participate in the program. A map of the participating homes is available online.

According to FARE, one in every 13 children have a food allergy.

FARE has a list of ideas for non-food items to hand out on Halloween that includes stickers, glow sticks, bubbles, coins and more.

The group says The Teal Pumpkin Project was inspired thanks to a local awareness activity in Tennessee a few years ago. Teal is the color of food allergy awareness.