Warm before the storm: 80 and sunshine on Monday, 30s and snow on Tuesday

DENVER -- Monday will be the warm before the storm as high temperatures will reach 80 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There will be a wave cloud and sunshine, then southwest winds turn breezy up to 25 mph in the afternoon. The record high for Monday is 84 degrees set in 1950.

The mountains see increasing cloudiness on Monday, then conditions turn windy. Temperatures will be warm in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

A strong cold front slams in Monday night and temperatures fall 30-40 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Rain and snow move into the mountains overnight Tuesday, arriving across the Front Range during the Tuesday morning commute.

There will be a rain/snow mix during on Tuesday changing to all snow by the afternoon commute in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Snow ends late Tuesday or very early Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 30s. The Tuesday afternoon commute could be significantly impacted.

In all, 1-3 inches of total accumulation is expected up and down the Front Range, with 2-6 inches above 6,000 feet, including Parker, Castle Rock, Monument and the foothills. The mountains will get 3-6 inches of snow.

It will be dry and chilly across the Front Range for trick-or-treaters on Wednesday with temperatures about 43 degrees at 5 p.m., then falling into the 30s.

Thursday will have a slight chance for a few rain and snow showers. and windy with a high of about 51 degrees. Mountain snow is likely.

A windy cold front hits on Saturday with a chance for rain showers and mountain snow likely. It will be drier on Sunday.

The time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday when clocks are moved back one hour.

