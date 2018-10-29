Día de los Muertos to be celebrated at First Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Denver’s ‘First Friday Art Walk’ on Santa Fe will host a ‘Día de los Muertos' celebration for the first time this week.

In Hispanic culture, the event commemorates the dead.

“We celebrate the lives and death of loved ones who have already departed for a better life,” explained Federico Bass, Deputy Consul of Mexico in Denver.

The First Friday Art Walk will include plenty of free activities, including face painting, a costume contest and plenty of unique art.

“I think it will be a great opportunity to learn more about different cultures for everybody in Denver,” Bass said.

The event is being sponsored by ADSF, Consulate General de Mexico in Denver, Museo de las Americas, Su Teatro, Colorado Ballet, CHAC Gallery, the Office of Councilman Paul D. López, Univision Colorado, and FOX31 with news partner Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

The event starts Friday at 4pm on Santa Fe Drive in Denver and continues until 9:30pm, Bass said.

You can learn more by clicking here.