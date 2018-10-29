Couple finds hidden camera while on cruise

They set sail aboard the Carnival Fantasy, but a Florida couple’s experience aboard the cruise ship was less fantasy, more creepy nightmare.

While some couples find towels adorably folded into the shapes of animals in their cabins, Chris and Dana White say they instead stumbled upon a hidden camera pointed at their bed, ensconced in TV wires in their room on Carnival’s Fantasy, which was sailing out of Mobile, Ala., last October.

The couple tell Inside Edition in an interview set to air in full on Monday that they were “flabbergasted” to spot the camera, and that their “privacy had been invaded.” “I was thinking, ‘I can’t believe this is actually happening to us,'” Chris White says.

They’re talking to the media now because they don’t think the cruise line properly dealt with the issue when they reported it, saying a rep for Carnival initially told them the device wasn’t a camera.

In a statement to USA Today, Carnival calls the incident with the Whites a “unique and unusual one” and says that while a “video transmitter” was indeed found after a full probe, the transmitter “was not connected to an electrical source and not capable of recording.”

Chris White shakes his head at that, saying the device was “wired up … working … [and] warm to the touch.”

Newsweek notes one other “bizarre” cruise ship incident that took place in September, this time involving a Royal Caribbean ship out of Australia. In that case, about 1,300 employees from an Indian tobacco company booked a vacation on the Voyager of the Seas and basically ran “amok” with women they brought aboard dressed as Playboy Bunnies. (Passengers say there was a “bloodbath” on a Carnival ship earlier this year.)

More From Newser: