Cold and snow bumping out warm temps – PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY

I hope you've been enjoying the warm 70 degree temperatures of the last three days because it'll feel more like winter starting on Tuesday. We have a cold front arriving late tonight. Expect more clouds and the wind to get gusty as the front arrives.

On Tuesday the temperatures will only reach the low 40s...a drop of about 30-40 degrees from today. It will be fairly cloudy with rain & snow showers early in the day. We expect the rain & snow to change to all snow once the sun sets Tuesday evening. Snow will continue to fall overnight into early on Wednesday before ending from north to south.

Accumulation totals look like in the city with generally around an inch or a little more mainly on grassy areas. However, south & west of downtown we are forecasting higher totals. This is an area that is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for slick roads especially for the Wednesday morning drive.

The good news is that the snow looks to stop falling early on Wednesday and some sun should return. So, for Halloween it will be dry across metro Denver. However, temperatures still look chilly with readings from 5-8PM ranging from the low 40s to about 35 degrees. So, make sure the little ones are dressed warm for the cold temperatures.

