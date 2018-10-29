× Beer at Broncos Stadium is among the cheapest in the NFL, report says

DENVER — No Broncos game would be complete without an ice cold beer. But while tickets to a Broncos game at Mile High Stadium may be expensive, grabbing a cold one is cheaper than at other stadiums around the NFL.

According to a Team Marketing Report of the price of beers at NFL stadiums around the country, the average cost for a 16 ounce beer at Broncos Stadium at Mile High is $6.75 – or 42 cents per ounce.

That ties with six other teams for the lowest price per ounce in the league.

The average cost of a beer across the league is $8.17 – which is down three cents from last year.

Meanwhile fans of the Philadelphia Eagles pay more per ounce coming in at 75 cents per ounce.

So even though the Broncos season has been rough this year, at least we have cheap beer to be happy about.