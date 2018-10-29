Arapahoe County businesses hit in smash-and-grab burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- About 10 businesses were hit in smash-and-grab burglaries early Monday morning.

Among the stores there hit were a Starbucks, Great Clips and Fontana Sushi stores at 19751 E. Smoky Hill Road; Anthony's Pizza and Classic Cuts hair salon at 20269 E. Smoky Hill Road; and Thai Panda at 5616 S. Gibraltar Way.

It's part of an ongoing tally of smash-and-grabs in the Denver metro area.

Law enforcement officials said burglars used a rock or brick to break the glass, jump into the stores, grab the cash registers and get out.

There have been at least 80 smash-and-grabs in the Denver metro area since the beginning of the year, including at least 20 in the Aurora area.

Some of the thieves are brazen, showing their faces to surveillance cameras.

Law enforcement officials said they are working with other agencies in the metro area to put together crime patters and information on repeat offenders.

Law enforcement said five people have carried out 30 smash-and-grabs.

The Monday morning smash-and-grabs were done by three men in hoodies, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Business owners say the experiences have left them feeling vulnerable and frustrated, especially considering how quickly burglars can get in and out with the cash.