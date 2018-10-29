Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year Monarch Casino Black Hawk is the title sponsor of the American Cancer Society's Champions of Hope Gala to help raise money for cancer research and offer vital support to cancer patients through programs like Road to Recovery.

Join us at the American Cancer Society Champions of Hope Gala on Saturday, November 10 for a one-of-a-kind evening, featuring great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more. As we come together to party for a cause, the American Cancer Society will continue to save lives by helping people to stay well and get well, find cures, and fight back against a disease that has taken too many lives.

Tickets are $300 per person... but if you use the code... COBEST50... at checkout... you can save $50

http://championsofhopegala.org/