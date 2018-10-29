Boulder County hotline aims to combat hate crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Boulder Country has a new initiative aimed at combating hate crimes in Colorado communities.

There's now a hotline set up to fight those crimes.

The Boulder DA's office launched a 'bias and hate crime' initiative long before the shocking events In Pennsylvania. Now, in the wake of the horrific shooting in Pittsburgh, there is a renewed demand for the hotline.

Those who wish to report non-emergency hate or bias crimes can call 303-441-1595. In the case of emergencies, victims should still dial 9-1-1.