54 Denver officers receive rifle-ready protective gear thanks to FOX31 viewers

DENVER -- Police officers in the Mile High City are safer thanks to the support of FOX31 viewers, Safeway shoppers and the public in general.

Officers were presented with rifle-ready protective gear from SHIELD616 Monday evening. For most of the past year, FOX31 has been leading an effort to purchase SHIELD616 vests and helmets for officers.

Fifty-four Denver officers were given vests on Monday that go above and beyond the standard vests issued by police agencies across America.

The Monday presentation of vests topped off a campaign that raised about $472,000 to buy protective gear—funding nearly 400 kits since February. Law enforcement agencies across the Denver metropolitan area have benefited. The success is thanks to the support of donors like Jennifer Emmet.

“We know that we’re doing a good deed for the officer, but it’s also really important … for everybody to come out and show community support,” Emmet said.

Emmet’s donation allows Sgt. Glenn Mahr to have that extra shield of safety.

“The protection is good,” Mahr said. “But I think the community support is even, I almost want to say, equal or more than that.”

Denver’s police chief echoed what many officers said—saying his department is grateful for the donations.