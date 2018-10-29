3-year-old shot in the head during Florida road-rage incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in Florida, WPTV reported.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said the child was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road-rage incident.

According to police, the two vehicles involved traveled southbound when a 3-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was struck in the head.

The child was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.