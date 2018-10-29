16-year-old endangered girl reported missing out of Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A 16-year-old endangered girl was reported missing early Monday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office said.
Malarie Stafford-Mustacchio was last seen near East Quincy Avenue and South Flanders Street, east of the Quincy Reservoir.
She is described as being 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with having brown hair that is dyed red and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt.
The sheriff's office said she might be traveling with 18-year-old Anthony Acuna-Lopez.
He's described as being 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees the girl or Acuna-Lopez is asked to call the sheriff's office of 911.
39.638587 -104.758674AlertMe