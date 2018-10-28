× Windy, warm weekend, tracking big changes by Tuesday

DENVER — Temperatures will remain significantly above average on Sunday, with highs hitting the mid-70s this afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions as we end our weekend.

The new work week will start off on a sunny, warm note, with highs staying in the mid-70s on Monday. Wind will once again be an issue through the day, increasing in intensity during the evening hours as a cold front passes through the state.

Behind that cold front, cooler air will rush into the region. Temperatures on Tuesday will only make it into the upper 40s with a rain/snow mix possible during the midday and afternoon hours. As temps drop into the 20s overnight, any rain/snow mix will all transition over to snow for the start of the day on Wednesday.

A few lingering snow showers will stick around for the morning drive on Wednesday. This, combined with cold temperatures will impact your Halloween, which is why we have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the middle of the week.

Some good news for those trick-or-treaters, as it does look to be dry for the evening hours on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s.

A few isolated rain/snow showers can’t be ruled out for Thursday as temperatures stay in the 40s. We’ll briefly dry out on Friday, with another shot at rain on Saturday as highs stay in the 50-60s.

