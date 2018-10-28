Neighbors help save handball court in rapidly changing Whittier neighborhood

Posted 10:28 pm, October 28, 2018

DENVER -- The Whittier and Five Points neighborhoods have been two of the most gentrifying areas in Denver during the last decade. As the area changed, a group worked together to ensure a popular place for local youth remained a safe, fun space for them to go. Photojournalist George Taylor and reporter Vicente Arenas tell us about the neighborhood's movement to keep the special spot the same.

