DENVER -- The Whittier and Five Points neighborhoods have been two of the most gentrifying areas in Denver during the last decade. As the area changed, a group worked together to ensure a popular place for local youth remained a safe, fun space for them to go. Photojournalist George Taylor and reporter Vicente Arenas tell us about the neighborhood's movement to keep the special spot the same.AlertMe
Neighbors help save handball court in rapidly changing Whittier neighborhood
