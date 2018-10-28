Warm Monday before rain and snow arrive Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The calm weather Colorado saw this weekend will continue into Monday. High temperatures in Denver will reach the upper 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Big changes move on Tuesday as our next storm system arrives. We will be under a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation will start as rain in Denver Tuesday morning and will switch over to a rain/snow mix as temperatures cool by midday. Snow showers will continue on and off before ending early Wednesday morning.

Roads could be slick early Wednesday morning... especially if you are commuting along the Palmer Divide down to Colorado Springs where snow accumulation is more likely.

Metro Denver will see 0-2 inches of snow. The south side of town has a more likely chance to see small accumulations on cooler grassy surfaces. Cities along the Palmer Divide and Monument Hill have a chance to see 2-6 inches of snow.

As of right now, it looks like dry conditions will arrive on time for trick-or-treating but temperatures will be cold in the upper 30s and low 40s.

This system is still a few days out so it is possible that timing and totals change. Check back with us for any new updates.

The rest of the week will be in the 50s and 60s with an unsettled weather pattern bringing slight chances for precipitation each day.

