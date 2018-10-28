× Denver police officer released from hospital after shooting; suspect identified

DENVER — The suspect involved in a shooting that sent a Denver police officer to the hospital early Sunday morning has been identified.

Elijah Ruff, 23, is being held for investigation of attempted murder, investigation of aggravated assault and investigation of first degree assault following a shooting that sent a Denver police officer to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 4800 block of West 10th Ave. Police were treating a shooting victim when the suspect opened fire at them, according to Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman. Officers returned fire and the suspect retreated.

The woman shot is believed to be the suspect’s mother. She was shot in the lower back and was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SWAT officers entered the home about an hour after the shooting and arrested the suspect without any further incident.

The officer, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, has been released from the hospital.

Police have not identified the officer.