SoulCycle to open first Denver location in November

DENVER — Cycling studio SoulCycle will open its first Denver location Nov. 10, the company confirmed via Instagram Sunday.

The studio will be located at 210 St. Paul Street, a new development in Cherry Creek North, according to 303 Magazine. It will be the first SoulCycle in the Mountain West region.

SoulCycle currently has 82 locations in all, with most concentrated along the East and West Coasts. There are a handful of studios in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto and Texas as well.

The company was started in New York City in 2006. Classes feature intense cycling workouts led by instructors who play music that goes along with each phase of the class.

“SoulCycle is a 45-minute indoor cycling class that features high-intensity cardio, muscle-sculpting strength training and rhythm-based choreography,” its website says.

A single class costs about $30.