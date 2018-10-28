Pedestrian killed in Aurora hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning in what police believe was a hit-and-run.

The Aurora Police Department said officers responded to East Iliff Avenue east of South Pagosa Way around 3:08 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman dead on the sidewalk.

“Their investigation revealed that an eastbound vehicle had left the roadway for an unknown reason and drove up onto the south sidewalk. The vehicle continued east on the south sidewalk where it struck the female, a street sign and then managed to get back onto eastbound East Iliff Avenue,” APD said on its blog.

The driver left the scene. No potential witnesses have contacted police.

The woman’s name has not been released.

APD said its traffic division is investigating and following up on several leads. However, anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant William Revelle at 303-739-6374.