Motorcycle vs. SUV crash closes southbound Federal Boulevard at 6th Avenue

DENVER — A crash involving serious injuries has led to significant traffic delays on the west side early Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department said southbound Federal Boulevard is closed following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at the road’s junction with 6th Avenue. Colorado Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy traffic on westbound 6th Avenue as well.

DPD said at least one person was seriously injured.

Just five minutes after police notified the public about the crash via Twitter, it also shared that officers are at the scene of a separate motorcycle crash at Sheridan Boulevard and Kenyon Avenue, less than 2 miles from the crash on Federal. Southbound Sheridan is closed at Kenyon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.