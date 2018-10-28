× Man holds sleeping baby so mother can fill out medical paperwork in viral moment

FLORENCE, Al. — A stranger held a woman’s baby so she could fill out patient paperwork in a simple act of kindness that has gone viral.

Natasha Wilson was in a doctor’s office waiting room when a woman walked in with her sleeping toddler. Once the receptionist gave the woman paperwork to fill out, she struggled to hold her baby and fill out the medical forms.

“As she was sitting there trying to figure out how to hold her sleeping baby while filling out the paperwork, this man, from across the room, asks her if she would like for him to hold her baby while she did her paperwork,” Wilson said in a now viral Facebook post that has over 1.2 million reactions.

“She smiled and said that would be wonderful!! This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his,” Wilson wrote.

Thousands of people commented on the post thanking Wilson for sharing the wonderful moment and praising the unidentified man for his kindness. The post has been shared more than 406,000 times.