Live Updates: Chiefs lead Broncos 10-7 in second quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos are in Kansas City to take on their AFC West rivals Chiefs for the second time this season.

The Chiefs have beat the Broncos six straight times and the Broncos haven’t won an AFC West road game since Peyton Manning retired.

The last time the two teams met, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a comeback in the fourth quarter and took down the Broncos 27-23 in the final minutes of the game.

First quarter

The Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to defer giving Case Keenum and the Broncos the ball first.

But the Broncos offense opened with a quick three-and-out leading to a 44-yard punt, which the Chiefs returned for 14-yards to give Kansas City the ball at its own 37.

But the defense was able to hold the Chiefs as Von Miller and Bradley Chubb chased down Mahomes on 3rd and 10. It was the first time this season that the Chiefs didn’t score on their opening drive.

On their next drive, Keenum found Emmanuel Sanders for a massive 49-yard gain to put the Broncos at the Chiefs’ 14-yard line.

The throw helped set up a touchdown by Phillip Lindsay at the goal line to give the Broncos the early lead 7-0. It’s just the second time the Chiefs have allowed a touchdown in the second quarter this season.

Following a chop block penalty, the Chiefs set up a 1st and 25 from their own 37-yard line. Then on second and 20, Bradley Roby was called for pass interference to give the Chiefs the ball on the 40-yard line.

Mahomes then had three big throws, including a 20-yard gain to Tyreek Hill to set up first and goal.

Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone, but the ball went through his hands. The Broncos held the Chiefs on the next two attempts forcing the Chiefs to go for it on fourth and goal on the one-yard line.

But the Chiefs were called for a false start and brought out the field goal unit to make it 7-3.

Second quarter

The second quarter started with a big throw from Keenum to Sanders, but a holding call against the Chiefs and an offensive pass interference call on Sanders wiped out the gain.

On 3rd and 9, Keenum overthrew Sanders but with another defensive holding call on the Chiefs set up a first down.

But on 3rd and 2, the Broncos lost six yards and brought out Brandon McManus for a 55-yard field goal attempt that went wide right. It was McManus’ first miss of the season.

The miss gave the Chiefs excellent field position and it took Mahomes just four plays to get to the end zone and find Kelce for the touchdown to give the Chiefs the lead 10-7.