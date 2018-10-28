Denver police officer shot, suffers non-life threatening injury, per DPD

A Denver police officer was shot in the leg Sunday morning while responding to a shooting call.

Officers and paramedics were on scene around 3:45 a.m. at a home in the 4800 block of West 10th Ave. They were treating a shooting victim when the suspect opened fire at them, according to Denver Police Spokesperson Doug Schepman. Officers returned fire and the suspect retreated.

The officer shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Other officers on scene applied a tourniquet. All Denver police officers carry tourniquet kits, said Schepman. “It’s a great life-saving tool,” he added.

The woman shot is believed to be the suspect’s mother. She was shot in the lower back and was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SWAT officers entered the home about an hour after the shooting and arrested the suspect without any further incident.