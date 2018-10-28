Denver artist uses Etch A Sketch as his canvas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A retro toy is making a comeback in Colorado thanks to a local artist.

If you ever picked one up as a kid (or as an adult), your best work was probably a messy array of lines and squiggles. And then you'd shake it out and try again.

Etch A Sketch has been a staple of the American toy box since the 1960s.

"We had an Etch A Sketch growing up and I didn't play with it much," artist Matt Collins said.

Collins is a Denver-based artist. He can draw, paint, play music and do just about any other kind of creative work.

Every first Friday of each month, he and dozens of artists descend on Denver’s Art District to showcase their work. The galleries lining the stretch of Santa Fe Dr. from 5th to 11th Avenue open their doors and invite the public in to browse.

It’s his work with Etch A Sketch, though, that makes people stop.

“It’s a one-shot deal. You get one opportunity to do an Etch A Sketch,” he told a customer.

Collins has about 100 works for sale. They feature everything from superheroes like Wonder Woman to Native American scenes and intricate trains.

“The trains, for instance -- they’re very methodical and slow. It’s very slow work,” Collins said.

He uses the knobs on the iconic device to move the internal stylus across the screen and etch the sketch.

“The trick to doing and Etch A Sketch, quite honestly, is remember where this little stylus is,” he said. “It’s one continuous line, so you’re going to have to draw over and over the same line.”

Etch A Sketches are made to be a never-ending blank canvas. When you want to clear away the drawing and start over, all you have to do is give it a shake and the powder inside will erase the lines from the screen.

Collins figured out a way to make his permanent.

“You can shake, you can smack, you can do whatever you want, but it will not alter the image,” he said.

In a messy process, he removes a portion of the plastic backing and empties out all of the powder. The only bit left is the powder stuck to the screen. Once the stylus wipes a line into that layer, the image is permanent. And when he is finished, he glues the knobs in place.

“It’s almost like being paid to play a video game, because it’s just fun stuff,” he said.

Collins spent three decades installing hardwood floors in the Denver area. He always liked to draw, but didn’t pursue art professionally until he was in his 50s, when he says his body couldn’t handle the physical demand of his career any longer.

“I had a lot of encouragement from friends and family that said, 'Yeah, that’s what you should do. You should actually do this. You could make a living.' And so now, I’m doing exactly that: making a living [and] living my passion,” he said.

It has taken years of practice to be able to create the images on his Etch A Sketches. His advice for any aspiring Etch A Sketch artists is this: “If you can draw a circle, you can draw anything on an Etch A Sketch.”

You can find Matt Collins and his Etch A Sketch artwork gallery inside VFW Post 1 (841 Santa Fe Drive, Denver) the first Friday of every month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.