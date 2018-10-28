× Deals and freebies for Halloween 2018

DENVER — There’s a lot more than just free candy for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

With American’s projected to spend $9 billion on Halloween in 2018, everybody is looking for the best deals to save money during the holiday.

From discounted burritos to free pancakes, there’s a lot of scary good deals this Halloween.

Applebee’s: The “Dollar Zombie” is available at Applebee’s for just $1 and is described as a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and garnished with a “gummy brain.”

Baskin-Robbins: All customers can get regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops for just $1.50 as part of the “Celebrate 31” deal. The company has offered this deal on the 31st of every month.

Bass Pro Shops: Children can get a free 4×6 photo with the Peanuts characters from Friday to Wednesday.

BurgerFi: If you dress in a costume on Halloween, you can get a free small custard or fries at participating locations.

Chipotle: The Mexican food chain is bringing back its BOOrito deal in which customers can stop by the restaurant in a costume after 3 p.m. on Halloween and purchase a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for $4. Enter to win free burritos for a year by taking a picture of yourself in costume at the restaurant and tagging them on Instagram.

Chuck E. Cheese: Every day in October, kids dressed in a costume can get 50 free tickets. The deal is good once per day at participating locations only.

IHOP: Children 12 and younger can get a free “scary face pancake” from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween at participating locations. The scary face pancake features strawberries, Oreo cookies, whipped topping and candy corn.

Papa Murphy’s: Now through Halloween, get a Jack-O-Lantern pizza — a pepperoni pizza in the shape of a pumpkin with black olives for eyes. A large is $8 and a family size is $10.

Sawaya Law Firm: The Sawaya Law Firm offers its free cab ride program on Halloween this year. Call a cab to go home, pay the cab driver and send the bill to the law firm for reimbursement. The deal is good for a one-way ride up to $35.