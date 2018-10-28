Couple in viral Yosemite proposal photo found, photographer says

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. —A Michigan photographer who inadvertently captured a great moment in the background of one of his photos at Yosemite National Park last week says he’s found the couple he’s been searching for.

Last week, freelance photographer Matt Dippel went on social media searching for a couple after he captured their proposal when he took a photo of the popular overlook Taft Point.

The image went viral and was shared around the world over 20,000 times.

On Saturday, Dippel said that he found the happy couple – Charlie Bear and his fiancé Melissa from Alhambra, California, according to KABC.

According to the couple, Dippel captured their second proposal, which he said was “the more special and official one in Charlie’s words.”

“I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I’m glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, and maybe one day we will finally meet in person,” Dippel wrote in his update.