Contractor suffering from severe burns, in coma following oil tank battery site explosion

LOVELAND, Colo. -- The girlfriend of a contractor involved in an explosion at a oil tank battery site said Sunday that he's on life support, in a medically-induced coma and 65 percent of his body is covered in severe burns.

Derae Caro said she dropped her boyfriend Dillon off at work Saturday only to get a phone call later asking if she's heard from him.

"Right then I just knew, because I have always been a little worried," said Caro.

Dillon was working as a contractor on a new site near Briggsdale for Mallard Exploration, a Denver-based Oil and Gas company. The company said in a statement that sparks from a power tool ignited some residual oil and vapor inside the tank.

"Dillon was basically in an explosion," said Caro. "He is 65-percent burned, which is a lot."

Caro said Dillon is expected to be in a medically-induced coma for the next one to two weeks and will likely remain in the hospital for at least two months.

"We are hoping he pulled through and that he’s OK, because it’s going to be a really long road to recovery for him," said Caro.

Caro said Dillon is wonderful with her 3-year-old daughter Lily. She worries about the impact of this on her as well.

"I don’t know how Lily is going to react to seeing him. I don’t know if she’ll be scared. I don’t know what she’ll think," said Caro.

Caro created a GoFundMe to help cover expenses for the family incurred during Dillon's time in the hospital.

Two other workers at the site had minor injuries.