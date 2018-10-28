Colorado teacher gaining attention for personalized handshakes with each student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LASALLE, Colo. -- A Colorado teacher is gaining national attention for the unique handshakes he's created with his 5th grade students.

Danny Cohoon created the handshakes as a way to get to know the students, and give them something to look forward to each day.

"We do it on the way in every morning, and on the way out every afternoon," Cohoon said.

"No matter what happened, if it was a rough afternoon, it's still a smile, and a handshake, and a pat on the back, and we'll see ya tomorrow to do it again."

A fellow teacher at Pete Mirich Elementary shared the video online, where it's quickly gone viral.

It's the talk of La Salle, a quiet community in Northern Colorado.

"I thought it was pretty crazy," said Principal Mike Andrews. "It just kept growing, and it happened so fast. It was really good just to see them being recognized."

Cohoon says he got the idea from another teacher, who became a viral sensation in 2017 after his handshakes were posted online.

Each handshake begins, and ends the same, but the middle portion is made up by the student, representing a hobby or interest.

One student plays Atari, another rides a surfboard, and another swings a softball bat.

"A lot of people have been commenting on the kids smiling, and how that looks like a happy place for these kids to go, and that's exactly what we're here for is to provide that for these students."

Cohoon says he's already had 2nd graders preparing their handshakes for 3 years down the road, so he certainly plans on continuing the tradition for years to come.