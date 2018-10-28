Colorado School of Mines football bursts onto national scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- You could call it the best-kept secret in Colorado sports, but with each win, the secret is getting out: The Colorado School of Mines football team is now 9-0 and ranked sixth in the nation for Division II. It's the team's highest ranking since 2004.

"It's just a fun to play with these guys," says senior wide receiver Brody Oliver, who is now the school's all-time leading receiver. "We have so many weapons, so much talent. Cam Mayberry in the backfield. That guy does not go down."

Tucked away in the foothills of Golden, the Orediggers have put their team on the map. Their latest win featured an eye-catching 126 total points as they rolled past South Dakota Mines 84-42.

"If they don't know, they should know now," Oliver says. "We're a heck of a squad. I just hope we keep this thing rolling."

"Mines is a great place," adds Head Coach Gregg Brandon. "It's a great place to go to school and a great place to play football right now."

It's also a place with tradition, where football has been played on the same field for more than a century. The Orediggers celebrate each win with their fight song.

"Nine times in a row, it's awesome," Brandon says of that tradition. "It's becoming a habit. Hopefully that's what we're getting done here -- winning is a habit."

As the team finishes its final two regular season games and prepares for a post-season run, they may continue to surprise outsiders. But there are some who have known the secret all along.

"I knew we had a good football team," Brandon says. "I knew this team had potential to be great. We're good, not great yet. If we finish, we'll be great."

"Our goal is to win championships," adds Oliver. "We've got to keep this thing rolling for the RMAC, but then when we get in the playoffs, make a heck of a run."