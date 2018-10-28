Colorado community gathers to mourn victims of Pittsburgh shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Faith can be shaken, but for thousands of people of all races and religions who packed Temple Emanuel Sunday night, their faith grows stronger in the presence of each other.

“There is nothing more demonstrative than this act that representing the values that bind us as Americans,” said the president of Jewish Colorado, Rabbi Jay Strear.

The crowd lined the walls as faith leaders, politicians and law enforcement officials spoke frankly about the culture of division that has festered in our country of late and the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

“I’m tired of coming together under these circumstances,” said Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

Many labeled the shooter as a white supremacist.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve already counted close to 50 incidents of white supremacist activity in Colorado,” said Anti-Defamation League Regional Director Scott Levin.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a gunman in the United States has targeted a place of worship. The shooting once again brought up the concern of safety and security in places people go to find God.

“No American wakes up on a Sunday, goes to their place of worship and expects to be shot and killed,” said Colorado Sikhs Director Dilpreet Jammu.

“Our most sacred freedom is that freedom of worship,” said Gov. John Hickenlooper. “It’s come to the point where that which we value most is the most at risk.”

Leaders lit 11 candles for the Pittsburgh victims and recited the names of those who lost their lives as thousands sang together in worship. Despite people having that sense of safety shaken, their faith and solidarity remains unbroken.

“The way that we get through these difficult challenges is by uniting,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “By working together.”