Apu from ‘The Simpsons’ reportedly being dropped over racial stereotype complaints

Producers of "The Simpsons" are reportedly planning on writing out a long-running character in response to complaints of racial stereotypes, according to multiple reports.

Producer Adi Shankar, who does not work for the show, said Fox will "drop the Apu character altogether," according to an interview with IndieWire published Friday.

The long running character is a convenience store owner voiced by Hank Azaria.

"They aren’t going to make a big deal out of it, or anything like that, but they’ll drop him altogether just to avoid the controversy," Shankar said in the interview.

Representatives for Fox would only tell IndieWire that "Apu appeared in the 10/14/18 episode 'My Way or the Highway to Heaven'" - but the character only appeared briefly with other characters.

"The Simpsons" is in the middle of its 30th season.