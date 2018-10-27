× Workers injured in Weld County explosion expected to survive

BRIGGSDALE, Colo. — The three workers who were injured in an explosion in rural Weld County Saturday morning are expected to survive, the company that contracts them said.

Denver-based Mallard Exploration, an oil and gas company, said the three injured people were contractors working at a new construction site east of Briggsdale.

Mallard said there are currently no producing wells on the 10-acre site.

“While one of the contractors was working on an out-of-service storage tank, sparks from a power tool ignited some residual oil and vapor inside the tank,” the company said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

That contractor was airlifted to North Colorado Medical Center with severe burns.

Two other workers with minor injuries were taken to a hospital by an ambulance. All three are expected to survive, Mallard said.

First responders extinguished the fire.

“Mallard Exploration officials are working closely with local agencies, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and the firm that employs the three injured contractors to ensure this incident is fully investigated. Our thoughts are with our contractors and their families at this time,” the company wrote.