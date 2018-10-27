× Warm, sunny weekend ahead across Colorado

DENVER — Thanks to a large area of high pressure, temperatures through the weekend will stay significantly above average. Highs Saturday will hit the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. We will have to deal with strong wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible up and down the Front Range, primarily during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but still significantly warmer than average, with highs in the low 70s across the Denver metro area. Expect the sunshine to continue with light wind to end our weekend.

Our work week will start off with temperatures back in the mid-70s and a mostly sunny sky. Changes will start to move in by Tuesday with a cold front passing through the state. This front will bring in showers Tuesday evening, transitioning to snow by Wednesday morning.

The biggest impacts will be felt Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will range in the 30s and 40s, keeping snow for some, a wintry mix for others along the Front Range. Snowfall accumulation does look possible, but still too early to pinpoint specific totals. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert day for Wednesday, so plan accordingly for any trick-or-treaters!

This unsettled weather may stick around through Friday, with temperatures stuck in the 40s and mostly cloudy conditions.

