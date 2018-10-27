Warm, sunny, and dry end to weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a mostly sunny and windy Saturday in Colorado. The winds are from a weak cold front that is moving through tonight. This front will only cool temperatures by a few degrees on Sunday.

Denver will hit a high temperature of 71 degrees on Sunday with sunny skies and less wind than Saturday.

Dry and warm weather continues on Monday before our next storm system arrives on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday night, rain showers will move in switching over to snow by early Wednesday morning. It is still too far out to know how much accumulation we will see in metro Denver but we are on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Halloween and will keep you updated. Plan on Temperatures in the 30s and 40s Halloween night with more rain/snow mix possible Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.