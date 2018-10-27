Truck involved in fatal Commerce City hit-and-run located

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Authorities have located the pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Commerce City Friday.

The Commerce City Police Department had issued a Medina Alert after the crash, which killed a motorcyclist around 4:40 p.m. Friday at East 72nd Place and Magnolia Street. The Medina Alert was canceled.

Police had been searching for a 2009 Dodge pickup. It was located near Highway 36 and Pecos Street in unincorporated Adams County.

Police did not say whether a suspect has been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information are encouraged to contact CCPD at 303 288-1535.