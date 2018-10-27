Rocky Mountain Hobby Expo features the latest in toy tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Rocky Mountain Hobby Expo, running through Oct. 28, gives people of all ages hands-on experience with a number of different toys.

"We cover everything from radio-control cars, trucks, airplanes, drones, boats, model railroads, rocketry... if it's a hobby, with hands-on, it is here," says Jim Marski, the executive director of the expo.

Marski expects about 6,000 people to attend the second annual event. He says it's a great opportunity for both hobby stores and consumers.

"There's a lot of things going on in the industry, that individual hobby stores and specialty toy stores are really poised to take advantage of some increased sales this year," says Marski. "It's wonderful for the consumer, because at a brick-and-mortar store, you will get the service to find the right product, to support that product and support your local economy."

The expo runs through Sunday, Oct. 28, 10-5 p.m. A list of retailers at the event can be found online.